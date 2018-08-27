Bluffton officers save child locked inside car in 85 degree heat, report says

Officers broke a car window to save a crying child locked inside Friday evening, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m., the report said. The location was redacted from the report.
The girl had been locked in the car for about 10 minutes before officers received the call, so they rushed to the scene, the report said.
“The child was not reported to be in any distress, but the outside air temperature was 85 degrees, making the inside of the vehicle higher,” the officer wrote in the report.
Officers broke the window using a baton and unlocked the door, the report said.
The child did not need any medical attention, the report said.
The report listed no charges in the chase.
