Beaufort Co. officer injured in pitbull attack returns to work.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officer returned to work Friday a week after he was attacked by a pitbull while on the job and forced to shoot and kill the animal.
Cpl. John Keener answered a call in Lobeco on Aug. 17 and was greeted by what was described in his report as a brown and white pit bull. He petted the dog and continued up a wheelchair ramp toward the house, where he encountered a man who appeared under the influence of drugs, Keener wrote in his report.
After a brief struggle with the man, Keener was able to handcuff him and tried to lead him back down the ramp.
The handcuffed man was uncooperative and screamed on his way down the ramp, causing the dog to leave the porch and attack the man in cuffs, the report said.
Keener tried to kick the dog free and was forced to let go of the his prisoner. The dog then attacked the officer, biting Keener’s foot and ankle, he said in his report.
Keener said because of the confined space on the ramp, he and the other man were unable to get away from the dog. He shot and killed the animal.
The officer was treated by paramedics and taken to an urgent care clinic by a fellow officer, the report said
The suspect did not appear to be seriously injured and was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and batter, a misdemeanor, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Keener was placed on light duty Monday and returned to full duty Friday, Bromage said.
Comments