Hilton Head man charged after argument in island restaurant turns violent, police say

A Hilton Head man faces habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension, and third degree domestic violence charges after an argument that began at a popular island restaurant turned violent on the ride home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident started about 12:45 a.m. Thursday at Hudson’s Seafood on Hudson Road, the report said.
The couple began arguing in the restaurant before the boyfriend took the woman outside. He then forced her to get in his truck, the report said. Before they drove away, the woman shouted to a bystander to call 911.
While they were in the truck, the boyfriend told her he was going to “throw her over the bridge,” punched her on her right cheek, and threw her purse out of the window, the report said.
Once they arrived at home their Outlaw Road home — where they’ve lived together for about three years — the boyfriend began throwing dishes and food.
The man was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 3:16 a.m. and was still confined Friday afternoon, according to the jail log. His total bond for the three charges is $11,500.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.
