Deputies are searching for a Bluffton teen who was reported missing Thursday night

Deputies are searching for an 18-year-old Bluffton man who was last seen by his family Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Dominic Guevara was reported missing and endangered by his family at that time, the release said.
Guevara is Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, and has dark, shoulder-length curly hair, the release said.
He was last seen by his mother at home. Family members are worried for his safety and say he may try to harm himself, the release said.
Anyone with information may call Sergeant Murphy at 843-255-3413.
