Hilton Head thief liked Michael Kors purses so much he took eight of them, police say

A thief with a taste for Michael Kors purses stolen eight of them Wednesday afternoon from a Hilton Head Island store, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. at the Belk on Shelter Cove Lane, the report said.
Video surveillance in the store showed a man entering the store and walking directly to the Michael Kors display in the purse section, the report said.
He cut the security cable off each of the eight purses, picked up the bags and walked out of the store, the report said.
The purses were valued at $2,500, the report said.
