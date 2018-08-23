Hilton Head woman robbed at knife point inside island apartment, police say

A Hilton Head Island woman was robbed at knife point in her apartment on Squire Pope Road Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in her Cedar Wells apartment, the report said.
The victim was moving items from a friend’s car into her apartment when she noticed a man and woman come out of the apartment across from hers, the report said. Later, the victim heard a knock on the door. When she opened it, the woman she’d seen earlier was standing in the doorway holding a knife, the report said.
The woman forced her way into the apartment and took the victim’s money, the report said.
The victim used her phone to take photographs of the woman getting into a white Jeep Wrangler with South Carolina plates, the report said. The man she’d seen earlier was driving, the report said.
Comments