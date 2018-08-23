Hilton Head thief took electronics, helped himself to a beer before leaving, police say

A thief went to a Hilton Head Island home to steal electronics but stuck around long enough to have a beer, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened in a Coligny Villa home on Lagoon Road sometime between June 25 and August 16 when the victim was away on vacation, the report said.
He returned home to find his Dell Laptop and Samsung television missing but an empty Landshark beer bottle on the dining room table, the report said.
The victim locked the front door but not sliding glass door in the back of the home, which deputies think the suspect used to get in, the report said.
