Police search for armed suspect who ran from traffic stop in Beaufort County, alert says

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed man who ran away from a traffic stop on Rerock Road in Burton, according to a police alert.
The subject was carrying a handgun. He was last seen running toward the Shanklin Road area from Rerock Road, the alert says.
Police say the man is African-American about 5’8” tall, 160 pounds and in his early twenties. He was seen wearing black jeans and a gray tie-dyed shirt.
A heavy law enforcement presence, including K-9 and aviation units, is currently in the Skanklin Road area.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Comments