Police are searching for an armed man who fled a traffic stop.
Police are searching for an armed man who fled a traffic stop. stock image
Police are searching for an armed man who fled a traffic stop. stock image

Crime & Public Safety

Police search for armed suspect who ran from traffic stop in Beaufort County, alert says

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2018 12:03 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed man who ran away from a traffic stop on Rerock Road in Burton, according to a police alert.

The subject was carrying a handgun. He was last seen running toward the Shanklin Road area from Rerock Road, the alert says.

Police say the man is African-American about 5’8” tall, 160 pounds and in his early twenties. He was seen wearing black jeans and a gray tie-dyed shirt.

A heavy law enforcement presence, including K-9 and aviation units, is currently in the Skanklin Road area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

  Comments  