Traffic rerouted in Savannah as sewage spills from wrecked tanker, police say

Chatham County Police Department is rerouting traffic after the driver of a tanker truck lost control and hit the center median causing a fire, a department Facebook post says.
The tanker is leaking sewage and diesel fuel, it says. Clean-up could take several hours.
The accident happened near eastbound Abercorn Extension and King George Blvd. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 17.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle with no injury, the post states.
“Emergency crews are still working to open the rest of the road,” The post says. “Drivers should use extreme caution.”
