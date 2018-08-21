Body of missing Lowcountry mother found buried during police search, authorities say

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of a woman — reported missing more than two weeks ago — buried off a Walterboro road Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
Ashley Murdaugh, 30, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 8. Family knew something was wrong when Murdaugh failed to show up to work or call her 9-year-old son on his birthday, Live 5 News previously reported.
“At this time, the manner of death is unknown and pending the results of an autopsy,” the release said. “Investigators with Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are confident that arrests will be made in this case within the next 24 hours.”
Police focused search efforts in the Cumberland Street area after obtaining information from more than a dozen interviews, the release said. Live 5 News previously said Murduagh lived on the street prior to disappearing.
Her remains were found about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were later identified by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.
Murdaugh was a mother of three, says Live 5 News.
