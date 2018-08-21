Bluffton man saw someone break into his car then run away. So he tracked him down

A Bluffton man scared a thief so badly he “literally ran out of his flip-flops” Monday before the man tracked the suspect down to get his belongings back, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident happened just before 4 a.m., the report said. The location was redacted from the report.
The man had parked his car outside of his house and left it unlocked while he went inside to change clothes, the report said. When he came back outside, he saw the suspect rifling through his car.
The man yelled at the suspect who ran away, the report said.
The suspect stole the man’s phone and black leather Calvin Klein wallet that had his two credit cards, driver’s license, military ID, $20 cash and Social Security card, the report said.
The man tracked his phone using a “phone locator,” and he and his roommate went to the location, the report said. There was a car in the area, so they looked into the window and saw his phone and a pair of boxer shorts that had been in his car.
He may have found the suspect’s car, but he didn’t find his wallet, the report said.
There has been no arrests in the case as of Tuesday morning.
