Deputies say these men stole more than $5K in sunglasses. Do you know who they are?

Deputies are trying to identify three men who stole $5,195 worth of merchandise from a Sunglass Hat in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tanger Outlets on Fording Island Road, the Sheriff’s Office report said.
The suspects shoplifted 24 pairs of sunglasses before leaving the store, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact D/S Laudato at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 referencing case 18S195289.
