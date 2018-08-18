Deputies investigate Bluffton shooting after shots rang out sending one to the hospital

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting along a Bluffton road early Saturday morning that hospitalized a man.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired along Levant Road around 4 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim who had sustained at least two gunshot wounds. He was treated by EMS at the scene as deputies interviewed him and witnesses.
Deputies learned that while the man was standing in his front yard, he was approached by another man, who, for “unknown reasons,” began shooting at him, the release said.
After the shots were fired, the shooter fled on foot.
The victim was taken from the scene to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where he is said to be in stable condition, the release said.
The shooter remains at large. He was described to deputies as an adult African American with dreadlocks and was wearing a red T-shirt at the time of the shooting, the release said.
A more detailed description has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting and the shooter’s identity is encouraged to contact Sgt. Laurel Albertin at 843-255-3423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
