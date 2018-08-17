Sheriff’s Office searching for Jasper Co. man missing since Tuesday, release says

Deputies are searching for a Ridgeland man who was last seen early Tuesday morning at a friend’s house, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Allen Matthew Weinrick, 25, allegedly left his home without saying anything to his roommates, and his friends and family have told police they are concerned for his safety, the release said.
Weinrick is a white man with light brown hair that has a blonde streak in it. He has green eyes and a tattoo on his arm that says “Livia,” the release said.
Anyone with information can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7777 or Det. Sgt. Phillips at 843-726-7779 extension 4163.
