Owner takes his dog for walk on Sea Pines beach. Another dog didn’t like that, police says

A dog fight on a Hilton Head Island beach Thursday evening left one dog needing surgery, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on a Sea Pines beach, the report said.
One owner was walking his chocolate Labrador, Honeypie, to the water from the boardwalk when he heard another dog growling, the report said. Honeypie’s owner told deputies a brown, pitbull mix that wasn’t on a leash attacked Honeypie, grabbing her neck and rolling her to the the ground before biting her on the left back leg, the report said.
The pitbull’s owner struck the attacking dog on the head “several times” to separate the dogs, the report said. The owner left before speaking with security or the Sheriff’s Office.
Security officers at the beach told deputies the name and address of the suspect and the kind of car he drove, the report said.
Deputies eventually pulled the man over for a traffic stop on the street outside his house, the report said. The suspect said his dog didn’t like the lab and confirmed the two dogs fought on the beach.
The suspect was issued an animal at large ticket, the report said.
Honeypie is expected to make a full recovery, the report said.
