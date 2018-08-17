stock image
Crime & Public Safety

Woman confronts man watching her 4 year old through Bluffton apartment window, police say

By Lana Ferguson

August 17, 2018 04:08 PM

A woman confronted a man who was looking through the window into her 4-year-old daughter’s bedroom Wednesday night at a Bluffton apartment complex, a move that apparently scared him away, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident occurred after 9 p.m. at The Bluestone apartments on Bluffton Parkway, the report said.

The report said the man had his hands cupped on the window with his face pressed against the glass.

The woman asked the man what he was doing before he pretended to look for something on the ground and walked away, the report said.

Deputies searched the area but didn’t find the man, according to the report.

