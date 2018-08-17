Police say this woman stole from a Beaufort Family Dollar. Do you know who she is?

Deputies are trying to identify a woman who they say shoplifted from a Beaufort Family Dollar on Shanklin Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The woman walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of food, clothes, and beer without paying, the release said.
She loaded the shoplifted items into a black Honda Accord with Georgia license plates and left, the release said. The release did not specify the date of the alleged offense.
Anyone with information about the woman can call L. Cpl. Swalm at 843-255-3217 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 reference case 18S188190.
