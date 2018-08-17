A Beaufort Co. deputy asked him to pour out his Heineken. He did this instead, police say

A man was taken to jail after chugging a beer Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
According to the report, deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated person on Neil Road in Beaufort. They found a man sitting on a bench, and a deputy noted his eyes were “bloodshot and watery.”
The man had a 24-ounce bottle of Heineken beer that was half full, according to the report.
Deputies asked the man what he was doing, and he said “he was just taking a break from walking,” the report said. “He advised he was going to buy a truck.”
He gave the deputies his driver’s license, and they noted he had slurred speech and “would go on rants about nothing,” according to the report.
One of the deputies asked the man to dump out the beer.
“As he was walking to the trash can, he began chugging his beer,” the report said.
He was placed under arrest for public disorderly conduct and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
