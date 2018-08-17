Police: 2-year-old hospitalized after shots fired into Ridgeland home

A child was injured late Thursday after shots were fired into a home on Fordville Road in Ridgeland, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2-year-old boy was in his bedroom just before 10 p.m. when six to eight bullets struck the home, reported the Jasper County Sun Times.
The child was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, the newspaper said.
Details were not known about the child’s condition on Friday morning.
The shots came from the woods behind the home, according to WSAV television station.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.
Sheriff Chris Malphrus told WSAV that there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information may call 843-726-7519 or 843-726-7777, ext. 4160.
This story is developing. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
