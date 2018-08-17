Beaufort Co. inmate faces felony charge after ‘threatening’ jail guard, police say

An inmate at the Beaufort County Detention Center is facing charges after threatening a correctional officer, according to a police report.
The correctional officer was escorting a nurse who was dispensing medication Monday morning when the inmate, Connique Chisolm, threw her plastic water cup out of her cell’s “food flap” at the officer, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Then, according to the officer, Chisolm “began yelling profanities and stated the following, ‘I’m gonna kill you ... , you gonna die b----.’”
The nurse “corroborated” the officer’s story, according to the report.
The incident began, according to the report, because the officer didn’t get Chisolm water “when she asked for it.”
Chisolm, according to the report, said the officer didn’t get her the water because the officer is “racist.” Chisolm said she did not threaten the officer, but did “knock” the plastic cup off the food flap.
The deputy obtained an arrest warrant from a judge Tuesday morning for the felony charge of threatening life, person or family of public official, and issued Chisholm a ticket.
Chisolm, 28, is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center’s website.
