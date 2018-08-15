This Hilton Head Island teen has been missing since Aug. 4. Have you seen him?

Deputies are searching for a Hilton Head Island teen who was last seen on August 4 at his home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anthony Axen Paz, 16, ran away from home, and his family is worried for his safety, the release said.
Paz is known to frequent the Sandalwood and Cordillo areas of the island, the release said.
He is Hispanic, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Albertin at 843-255-3515 or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Comments