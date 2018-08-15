Beaufort Co. deputies charge mom in domestic violence incident after son videos it

A mother faces a a second degree domestic violence charge after her son recorded a fight between his parent on his cell phone in Bluffton on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The alleged assault occurred between 3:25 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. at an apartment on Simmonsville Road, the report said.
The teen’s stepfather told deputies he and the children were trying to sleep while the mother was talking loudly on the phone so he asked her to be quieter, the report said.
He said they began to argue and she tried to leave the apartment. Since she had been drinking all day, he grabbed her arm to stop her, the report said.
She scratched him on the neck, the report said.
The teen recorded the incident on his cell phone and told deputies his stepfather wasn’t trying to hurt his mother, the report said.
After watching the videos and seeing the mother punch the stepfather in one of them, deputies determined the mother was the primary aggressor, the report said.
She was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just after 5:38 a.m. with a $10,000 bond and was still confined as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail log.
