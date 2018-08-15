Beaufort man charged with exploitation. Allegations tied to child porn, official says

A Beaufort man has been arrested on accusations of distributing child pornography, said a news release Wednesday from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Kennith I. Dickson, 62, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday, according to jail records.
He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Details were not available about the allegations and the investigation.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, according to the news release.
The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, the release said.
