Bluffton woman hit mom and brother, kicked the cage in cop car, goes to jail, police say

A Bluffton woman faces two third degree assault and battery charges after she allegedly shoved and choked her mother and punched her brother early Tuesday, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Officers responded to the Bluffton home at 12:15 a.m., the report said. The address of the home was redacted in the police report.
The mother had been “pushed onto a chair in the living room, choked, and advised that she will be killed,” the report said.
The brother — who was asleep on the couch during the assault — woke as the assault was ending, the report said. The suspect then punched him in the nose. The brother told officers he thinks the suspect punched him because she thought he was going to grab her, the report said.
“This is a common issue with his sister who always attacks their mother,” the report said.
The suspect denied all the allegations and told police she has no idea who assaulted her mother and brother, the report said.
The suspect was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center in handcuffs and, subsequently, leg iron restraints because she kicked the cage in the patrol car, the report said.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.
