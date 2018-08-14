Would-be robber pulls gun outside popular Beaufort restaurant. He hadn’t counted on the dog

A man who attempted to rob a couple outside a popular Beaufort restaurant Monday night changed his mind once he saw the dog in the couple’s car, according to a Beaufort Police Department press release.
The incident happened about 9:45 p.m. outside The Bricks restaurant on Boundary Street in Beaufort after the couple got into their car. A man armed with a handgun opened the car door and demanded money, the release said.
The victims’ dog was inside of the vehicle and scared the suspect, the release said. He ran away without injuring anyone or obtaining any property.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 5’7” and weighing about 135 to 140 pounds, according to the release. He was wearing all black clothing including a black hat and black bandana.
Anyone with information may contact Investigator Joshua Dowling at 843 322-7950 or call anonymously at 843 322-7938.
