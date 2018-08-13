Beaufort County man told police he was stabbed because he is a ”city boy”

A Beaufort man told police he was stabbed Saturday because he is a “city boy” and his friend a “Carolina county boy,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital when the man showed up at the emergency room with the stab wound.
The man said the two were “fooling around” and they ended up in a “hands on” argument. During the fight, his friend grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the left shoulder.
He refused to name his friend when questioned by police.
“”It was a misunderstanding on my behalf,” the man told police in the report. He added the two would go to church on Sunday and on Monday would be back at work as if “nothing ever happened.”
The two had been drinking, the report states.
“He went into a rather detailed list and mentioned Icehouse, Budweiser Platinum beers, Hennesey and other assorted beers and hard liquors,” the report says.
The report says the man intends to stop drinking next weekend for his birthday. Saturday night was a “last hoorah.”
