Bluffton employee spends first day on the job stealing hundreds in cash, police say

A Bluffton store employee used his first day on the job Wednesday to allegedly steal an envelope filled with more than a dozen $100 bills, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the Goodwill on Island West Park and was caught on surveillance footage, the report said.
An employee found an envelope with 15 to 20 $100 bills in it on the floor, the report said. She handed it to the suspect who walked the envelope to the manger’s office, set it on the safe briefly, put it into his back pocket, and then on a chair. As the assistant manger walked into the office, the suspect picked the envelope back up off the chair and hid it in his hand, the report said.
While people in the office were distracted, the suspect put the money back into his pocket, the report said.
Goodwill intends to press charges, the report said.
