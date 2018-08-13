Police: 14-year-old Bluffton girl takes parents’ car for trip to IHOP. They weren’t amused

A 14-year-old Bluffton girl stole her parents car, drove it to IHOP, crashed into a bench, and drove home without waking her parents early Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Not only were they not amused, but they pressed charges.
Deputies responded to a home on Simmonsville Road after someone called 911 and hung up, the report said.
A man said he had called because he wanted to report his 14-year-old daughter taking his car without permission early Saturday, the report said. The daughter admitted to taking the car keys out of her mother’s purse around 2 a.m. before driving herself to IHOP on Towne Drive, the report said.
She ran into a bench at the restaurant, which damaged the passenger side of the car, before driving the car home and going to sleep without her parents ever waking up, the report said.
She told IHOP management about crashing into the bench, but since there was no damage the restaurant employees did not report the incident to law enforcement, the report said.
The daughter was charged with taking the car without permission, according to the report.
Comments