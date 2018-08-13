Hilton Head man charged after allegedly beating a man in dispute over urinal, police say

A Hilton Head Island man was arrested after a drunken brawl over a urinal Sunday morning at a pub in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened happened about 1:30 a.m. at Katie O’Donnell’s Irish Pub on Fording Island Road, the report said.
When deputies arrived, there was blood in the hall leading up to the bathroom and on the bathroom floor, walls, and urinal, the report said. There was also a broken beer bottle sitting on the urinal.
The victim was still bleeding from the back of his head, nose, and lip when deputies interviewed him, the report said.
The victim said the suspect was blocking the urinal so he called him an “a------” and they began arguing, the report said. The victim said the suspect “began beating me with hands, fists, bottles, with all his might. I felt like I was going to die,” the report quoted him as saying.
The suspect said he was acting out of self-defense because he was using the urinal when the victim hit him in the back of the head, the report said.
The suspect was arrested for third degree assault and battery and issued a trespass notice for the pub, the report said.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.
Comments