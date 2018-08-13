Rash of car break-ins reported in this Bluffton neighborhood, police say. Was your car hit?

Several cars were broken into between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Heritage at New Riverside neighborhood, according to Bluffton Police Department reports.
One resident reported his garage door opener missing from his car that had been parked in his driveway, a report said.
Another noticed her glove box was opened and there were “items in disarray in the vehicle,” another report said. Her Coach wallet that had multiple credit cards and cash in it and a Coach diaper bag were missing.
An officer found the wallet, bag, and a couple of the cards in the roadway, the report said.
Both residents told police they had seen a Facebook post saying there had been multiple car break-ins in the area, the report said.
The suspect and crime was caught on video with a camera in the area, the report said.
The case was forwarded to the investigations unit.
Comments