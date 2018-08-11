Driver wanted cash from Bluffton car wash. So he tried to take it by force, report says

A Bluffton car wash was damaged Aug. 4 when a driver tried to damage a change machine by strapping it to his vehicle and driving off, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened at Sport Wash on Kitties Landing Way around 6:15 a.m. and was not reported until Wednesday.
The owner told a deputy that he noticed damage to the automatic wash machine where bills are inserted. When he watched security footage, he saw a male in a newer model white Ford F-150 try twice to beak into the machine.
A deputy reviewed the footage and saw the driver try twice to pull the cover off of the machine before he hooked two straps to the cover of the machine and drive away quickly in an attempt to pull it off.
Nothing was taken in the attempt, the report said. The driver was not identified or charged in the report.
However, the machine did suffer $200 in damage.
