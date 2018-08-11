He shoplifted from a Hilton Head store by stuffing underwear in his pants, report says

A man was charged with shoplifting from a Hilton Head Island store Thursday evening when he tried to stuff underwear down his pants, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported at Belks on Shelter Cove Lane around 9 p.m.
A man at the store told a deputy that he saw the suspect walk down the underwear aisle and reach for a set of boxers.
The suspect then opened the boxers and placed them down his pants, the report said. He also took a hat in the same fashion.
The man then tried to walk out of the store, but was stopped until a deputy could arrive.
When the deputy read the man his Miranda Rights, he allegedly said he was “sorry for his actions.”
He was charged with shoplifting and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Comments