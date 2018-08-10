Daughter alleged to have thrown Chihuahua at mom during Hilton Head fight, says police report

A family squabble on Hilton Head Island featured a thrown hairbrush, and, according to a police report, a thrown dog.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a “disturbance” around 2:30 p.m. Thursday off Mathews Drive, according to the report.
A mother and daughter were arguing, but the situation escalated. The daughter began jumping on a bed, on which her sister — who had a broken leg — was resting. The woman with the injury told deputies her sister started “hitting her broken leg,” according to the report.
The mother pushed her daughter off the bed and a fight ensued.
At some point, the daughter allegedly “threw their white and tan Chihuahua at” the mother, according to the report.
And she was alleged to have thrown a hairbrush at her mother, and to have struck the woman in the head with a “solid glass ash tray.”
The daughter walked away from the scene, according to the report.
The mother said she wanted to evict the daughter, and press charges.
The deputy who authored the report said he would speak with a judge about getting an arrest warrant.
