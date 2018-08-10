Beaufort County man hospitalized after mobile home collapses on him during argument

A man was hospitalized after a mobile home collapsed during a dispute in northern Beaufort County on Thursday, trapping the man beneath it.
Officers and paramedics arrived to a home on Murray Drive in Burton to find a man pinned underneath the home., a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.
Witnesses told deputies the men were arguing and that one of the men drove a truck toward the other, pinning him to the building. The mobile home then collapsed on top of the man.
Paramedics and firefighters freed the man. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Medical University of South Carolina, the release said.
No charges had been filed and the man’s condition was unknown as of early Friday morning.
This story will be updated.
