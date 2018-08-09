She sold trailers for $1,000s on Facebook in Beaufort Co. but never delivered, police say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Latoya Sierra Evans for three counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses connected to adds she posted on Facebook to sell trailers.
Three people reported to police in mid-July that they responded to advertisements Evans posted on Facebook selling a double-wide trailer. Each buyer said they gave Evans the money but never received the trailer.
Evans, 28, frequents the Seabrook and St. Helena Island areas, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. She is 5’5” tall and weighs about 250 Ibs.
One person said they paid $8,000 in cash for the trailer.
A police report states they met with Evans at an apartment to exchange money and paperwork. They received a title, offer and agreement for purchase, department of motor vehicles bill of sale and South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Title Application.
The person was given an address to where the trailer sat on Sebring Road. However, the trailer at the site did not match the trailer in the Facebook photo.
Evans gave a second address on Youmans Drive, the report states. The person drove to the second address to find that once again the trailer didn’t match the photo.
The person then realized that information on the paperwork didn’t match. They tried to contact Evans for clarification and were unable to get in touch with her again.
Two other reports detail similar situations. One person paid $3,800 for a trailer and another $4,500. Each person said they never received the trailer.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Sosa with the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255-3435 or dispatch at (843) 524-2777. The case reference number is 18S169759.
To make an anonymous tip or receive a possible reward call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372).
