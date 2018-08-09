Hilton Head man was standing on a pier when he saw his golf cart being stolen, police say

A Hilton Head man lost his golf cart to a man he’d just spoken to Wednesday morning at a marina on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened around 10:25 a.m. at Broad Creek Marina on Simmons Road, the report said. The victim was standing on the pier, when a man approached to ask about getting gasoline, the report said. The victim told him to contact the marina.
Minutes later, the victim saw that same man driving off with his golf cart toward Spanish Wells Road, the report said.
The victim tried to run after the cart and yelled at the man to stop, but he kept driving. The dark green and tan, two-seat E-Z-GO golf cart is estimated to be worth $2,500, the report said.
The victim is not pressing charges. He told deputies he just wants his golf cart back, the report said.
