Deputies are searching for a car stolen from a condo parking lot on Hilton Head. Have you seen it?

Deputies are trying to find a car that was stolen from a Hilton Head Island parking lot earlier this week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The gold 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday from the Treetops condominium complex parking lot on Lemoyne Ave, the release said.
The car has South Carolina license plate PWH319, a Treetops parking pass on the front windshield, and a navy blue Detroit Tiger decal on the left side of the trunk, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact PFC Entrup at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 referencing case 18S184777.
