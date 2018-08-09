Shots fired and someone stabbed in Beaufort argument, says police

Marta O’Conner-Suarez-Mason, 32, of Beaufort was arrested on Tuesday for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after stabbing a male victim, according to a Beaufort Police spokesperson.
The victim sustained a laceration to their arm and was transported via EMS to an area hospital, a report from the department states.
“Officers were unable to determine what the argument was about but were able to ascertain that both suspect and the victim did know each other prior to the incident,” spokesperson Stephanie Karafa said via email Wednesday.
Mason attacked the man — causing the laceration to his arm — and then took his keys, Karafa said. The man retrieved a legal firearm from his vehicle and fired warning shots in response, causing Mason to flee the scene.
The man called 911 from a nearby residence. While he was on the call, Mason returned and attacked the man a second time. Officers were arriving on the scene during the second attack, Karafa said.
Mason is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
Comments