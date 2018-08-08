He tried to bail on Hilton Head strip club tab. Then he said dancers touched him, police say

A man was banned from a gentlemen’s club in Hilton Head’s Dunnagan’s Alley early Wednesday after he tried to skip out on his bar tab and considered fabricating a police report, according to a Beaufort Sheriff’s Office report.
The man tried “to bolt out the front door” of Centerfold’s Gentlemen’s Club of Hilton Head about 1 a.m. after his credit card was declined when he tried to pay his $22 bar tab, the report said.
When security stopped him, he responded with a profanity,
When deputies arrived, he them he was going to pay, but wanted to report “misconduct by some of the dancers” first, the report said. He said two of them touched him inappropriately so he wanted to file charges for assault.
Deputies wrote the man was “grossly intoxicated” and attempted to get money from the ATM, call his bank, and swipe the card again. None of the attempts were successful, the report said.
He was placed on trespass notice and escorted from the building, the report said.
As deputies waited with him for a taxi, the man changed his story about the assault several times, the report said.
After deputies told him the penalties for filing a false police report, the man said to “cancel the report,” but later changed his mind again and said he still wanted to pursue charges, the report said. No charges were filed based on a review of surveillance video and a lack of evidence of an assault.
