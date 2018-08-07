Police say these teens damaged a bathroom on Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach. Know them?

Deputies are looking for two teenagers who damaged bathroom doors at Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m., the release said.
One of the teens locked the other in the bathroom and filmed it on his phone, the release said. The one locked in the bathroom kicked out the bottom of the door, which caused permanent damage.
Both teens ran away after the incident, the release said.
Anyone with information about these suspects can contact L/Cpl Cushman at 843-255-3309 or the Beaufort County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and reference Case 18S179379.
Comments