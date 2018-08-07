Jasper County man held after he confesses to murdering his girlfriend — with an ax

A 39-year-old Jasper County woman was murdered with an ax, allegedly welded by her boyfriend, Tuesday in the Point South area of Jasper County, according to a news release on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and the Jasper County coroner.
The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next off kin, died from what appears to be blunt force trauma to the head area, the release said.
The weapon was an ax, according to Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls III. He said the woman’s body is being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy, which will be performed Wednesday.
Deputies found her in the backyard of a home on Heyward Road in Yemassee when they responded to a report of a possible death, the release said.
The woman’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder after he confessed to killing her, the release said. His identity is also being withheld until the victim’s family is notified.
The release said the murder was an isolated incident and appears to be domestic violence related.
Calls to Sheriff Chris Malphrus were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
Comments