Yemassee man, 74, killed in Monday car crash identified

A Yemassee man died Monday afternoon after his car ran off Jenkins Road in Yemassee, according to Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott.
James White, 74, was driving on Jenkins Road when his car went into a ditch at 1:05 p.m., Ott said Tuesday morning.
White was pronounced dead at the scene. Ott said the death could be medically related and that an autopsy will be performed later Tuesday at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
White was found by a motorist who called law enforcement, Ott said.
