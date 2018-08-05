Have you seen this man? Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for him

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 29-year-old man wanted for two counts of forgery, according to an alert sent Saturday.
The man, Joaquim Trehon Boone, is wanted in connection to passing counterfeit money at a business on St. Helena Island in June, Capt. Bob Bromage said.
In 2012, Boone led Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies on a three-hour chase after they responded to a domestic dispute call he was allegedly involved in.
Boone is known to frequent the BallPark Road and Sexonville area on St. Helena, the alert states.
He is a six foot and two inche tall black male weighing about 225 pounds. He has at least three tattoos including a dove and clouds on the left side of his neck, a joker face on his right arm and the word FATZ on his left arm.
The alert states he is known to drive a white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant.
Anyone with information should contact investigator DuHamel at (843) 255-3430 or Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. To make an anonymous tip and possibly earn a reward contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
The reference case number is 18S141062.
Comments