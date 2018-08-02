Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in Beaufort County, police say

Joshua Leon Brown, 29, of Estill, was charged Wednesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16-years-old, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The charge is connected to an incident from March 22 in Burton, Bromage said Thursday. He said the incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on the same day.
DNA evidence was collected and analyzed by the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.
Brown was being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday.
