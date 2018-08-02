Ridgeland restauranteur convicted in murder of his wife, a mother of 8

A Ridgeland restaurateur was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for murdering his wife, the mother of eight children, according to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Richard “Rock” Passio Jr., 39, was found guilty by the Jasper County General Sessions Court for the murder of his wife, Michelle Passio — 33 at the time — on June 3, 2016.

“The defendant attempted to control virtually every aspect of Michelle Passio’s life — her comings and goings, her finances, her friendships,” said Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “Ultimately, however, he couldn’t control her dissatisfaction with her marriage and he killed her for it.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK The Silent Witness memorial for families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence shows once again that too many die in South Carolina

Michelle had consulted an attorney and intended to seek a divorce, the release states. Witnesses told the jury that Passio refused to let her have friends or go places without permission.

An officer with the Ridgeland Police found Michelle’s body on a living room couch. She had died from a bullet wound under her chin, the release states. It says the couple’s six-week-old son slept in a bassinet just a few feet away.

The other children also were home at the time of the incident, an Island Packet story previously reported. The children ranged in age from six weeks to 13-years-old at the time.

Emergency personnel and law-enforcement officials noticed much of the blood found at the crime scene had coagulated by the time of their arrival. Michelle’s body also was cold to the touch.

SHARE COPY LINK Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward and Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus explain, on April 21, 2017, how strong emotions can make domestic violence calls quickly escalate.

These details didn’t match Passio’s story. He told officials he called 9-1-1 at about 5:52 a.m., just after his wife fired two shots into the air and then turned the 9mm handgun on herself.

He said the couple was arguing about their 12-year marriage at the time. This included Michelle begging him to killer her.

One of Passio’s neighbors reported hearing gunshots earlier in the evening. Another neighbor walking her dog at the time of the 9-1-1 call did not hear gunshots.

Passio told police the gun came from the bedroom, but officials found a video of him leaving his restaurant, earlier in the night, with a box that employees said he stored his gun in. The box was retrieved from his trunk.

The trial lasted three days with 20 prosecution witnesses testifying.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen handed down the prison sentence.