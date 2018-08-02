As they played pool inside a Hilton Head bar, gunfire struck their cars

Gunfire struck two cars around 1 a.m. Tuesday outside a bar in Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. There were no injuries.
The incident happened outside Mickey’s Pub on William Hilton Parkway, the report said. The bartender told deputies she heard gunshots outside and hid behind the bar until the shooting stopped. She then called 911 and continued serving people at the bar, the report said.
A Nissan Altima in the parking lot had bullet holes in the front driver and passenger doors and the rear passenger quarter panel, the report said. A Ford Excursion had a bullet hole in the rear passenger quarter panel. Two 9mm shell casings and an empty 9mm pistol magazine were found near the Altima, the report said.
Surveillance footage from the bar showed a sedan and pickup truck parked where the shell casings were found and multiple people in the area, but because of the poor quality of the video, deputies were unable to determine when the shooting happened or the make or model of the cars, the report said.
The owners of the damaged cars, who were playing pool inside the bar, declined to cooperate with deputies, the report said.
