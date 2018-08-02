Hilton Head Plantation officer allegedly posed as a cop. Real cops arrest him

A Hilton Head Plantation security officer was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly impersonating a police officer in the Hardeeville area, according to a release from Hilton Head Plantation.
Marcus Arnell Brown, 22, was arrested about 5 a.m. at the Cypress Gate entrance to the community by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
The Hardeeville Police Department informed Hilton Head Plantation management on Wednesday evening that Brown was suspected of impersonating a police officer in its jurisdiction and had obtained a warrant for his arrest, the release said.
Because the arrest was made in Beaufort County, the Sheriff’s Office made it and booked Brown into the Beaufort County Detention Center around 7 a.m. Thursday, where he is still detained. at 10:25 a.m.
He was also issued a No Trespass Order by the Sheriff’s Office, and Hilton Head Plantation officials took his duty weapon, the release said.
Brown had worked as a security officer with the plantation for more than a year.
The investigation is ongoing and he may face other charges, according to the release.
A call to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward was not immediately returned Thursday morning.
The charge is a misdemeanor. The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette normally do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes but the suspect was in a position of public trust and was tasked with protecting residents of the plantation.
This story will be updated.
Comments