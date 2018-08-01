Former Bluffton officer’s history of aggression toward drunk suspects shown in videos

Officer Johnathon Bates resigned from Bluffton Police Department during an investigation for excessive force. He'd previously been put on probation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Body cam and surveillance video captured both instances.
By
What to do when police pull you over

Crime & Public Safety

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.