This man held a gun at a Beaufort Co. salesclerk, deputies say. Can you identify him?

A masked black male pointed a gun at a sales clerk at the Family Dollar on Shanklin Road in Beaufort during an armed robbery Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk during the robbery. He ran out of the store in an unknown direction.
A picture released by Sheriff’s Office shows the man wearing a bandanna and black hat.
Anyone with information should contact investigator DuHamel at 843 255-3430. You can also contact Beaufort County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843 524-2777. To make an anonymous tip and for a possible reward call Crimestoppers at 1 888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372).
