Suspect teams up with a concrete pig in an effort to break into a Hilton Head home

A suspect used whatever he could get his hands on — in this case, a pink concrete pig — to try to break into a Hilton Head home early Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The break-in attempt happened around 5:30 a.m. on Crosswinds Drive, the report said. A neighbor heard the sound of glass breaking at his neighbor’s house and went outside to investigate. That’s when he saw a man standing on the neighbor’s porch, the report said.
He yelled at the suspect, asking what he was doing. “Looking for a friend,” he replied before sprinting away toward the front gate of the neighborhood, the report said.
In addition to swabbing the door and broken window for DNA, deputies collected a blue knit hat they found on the porch that didn’t belong to the homeowner. They also examined the concrete pig they think may have been used to break the window, the report said.
The homeowner was not home when the incident happened and deputies don’t think the suspect entered the residence, the report said.
